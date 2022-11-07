Invacare Corp Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Invacare Corp (IVC) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$34.35 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$22.76 million, or -$0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.0% to $170.41 million from $224.20 million last year.

Invacare Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$34.35 Mln. vs. -$22.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.92 vs. -$0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $170.41 Mln vs. $224.20 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.