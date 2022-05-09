Invacare Corp Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Invacare Corp (IVC) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$24.20 million, or -$0.69 per share. This compares with -$14.04 million, or -$0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $200.99 million from $196.20 million last year.

Invacare Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$24.20 Mln. vs. -$14.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.69 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $200.99 Mln vs. $196.20 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.