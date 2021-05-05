Invacare Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):

-Earnings: -$14.04 million in Q1 vs. $0.73 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.41 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$12.47 million or -$0.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.33 per share -Revenue: $196.20 million in Q1 vs. $218.44 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.