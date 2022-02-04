INVA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.24, changing hands as low as $15.11 per share. Innoviva Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.92 per share, with $18.9699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.12.

