Inuvo (INUV) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 0.87

The average one-year price target for Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) has been revised to 0.87 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 0.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.86 to a high of 0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.81% from the latest reported closing price of 0.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INUV is 0.06%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 29,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 6,294K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 6,093K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 3,883K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 2.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,857K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 1,512K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 39.99% over the last quarter.

Inuvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inuvo®, Inc. is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners.

