Inuvo (INUV) Price Target Decreased by 28.10% to 7.24

The average one-year price target for Inuvo (NYSEAM:INUV) has been revised to $7.24 / share. This is a decrease of 28.10% from the prior estimate of $10.07 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 291.46% from the latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INUV is 0.03%, an increase of 78.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.75% to 1,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 585K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 44.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 386K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 92K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 12.89% over the last quarter.

