Inuvo (INUV) Price Target Decreased by 20.42% to 5.76

The average one-year price target for Inuvo (NYSEAM:INUV) has been revised to $5.76 / share. This is a decrease of 20.42% from the prior estimate of $7.24 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.54% from the latest reported closing price of $1.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INUV is 0.04%, an increase of 75.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.47% to 1,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 585K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 44.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 92K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 43K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 60.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 76.92% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 33K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 18.80% over the last quarter.

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