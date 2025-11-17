Inuvo (INUV) Price Target Decreased by 10.31% to 11.09

The average one-year price target for Inuvo (NYSEAM:INUV) has been revised to $11.09 / share. This is a decrease of 10.31% from the prior estimate of $12.37 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 338.44% from the latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 52.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INUV is 0.16%, an increase of 47.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 2,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 671K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 574K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 32.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 386K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

Bard Associates holds 249K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing a decrease of 56.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 59.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.