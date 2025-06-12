Inuvo, Inc. Reaffirms Revenue Growth Guidance and Completes 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Inuvo reaffirms 25% revenue growth expectation and completes a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to enhance stock marketability.

Quiver AI Summary

Inuvo, Inc. announced it expects at least 25% year-over-year revenue growth for the second quarter of 2025, reaffirming its previous guidance. The company recently completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to enhance its stock's marketability and liquidity, aiming to attract more institutional investors. CEO Richard Howe highlighted that this move would make Inuvo’s stock more accessible to institutions that have purchasing restrictions based on stock price thresholds. Inuvo is recognized for its innovative AI-driven advertising technology, specifically its IntentKey® solution, which focuses on consumer interests rather than demographics.

Potential Positives

The reaffirmation of guidance for revenue growth of not less than 25% year-over-year indicates strong business performance and positive outlook.

The completion of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split may enhance the marketability and liquidity of Inuvo’s stock, potentially attracting more institutional investors.

CEO Richard Howe's statement about making the stock more accessible to institutional investors demonstrates proactive efforts to align with investor interests and enhance company valuation.

Inuvo's proprietary IntentKey® AI solution positions the company as a leader in the competitive AI-driven advertising market, highlighting its innovative capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The completion of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split raises concerns about the stock's liquidity, indicating potential difficulties in attracting investment or improving market conditions.

The press release emphasizes the need for a reverse stock split to appeal to institutional investors, suggesting existing challenges in market perception and liquidity of its stock.

The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance, which could lead to reduced investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Inuvo's revenue growth expectation for the second quarter?

Inuvo expects revenue growth of not less than 25% year-over-year for the second quarter.

Why did Inuvo conduct a reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split aims to improve marketability and liquidity, attracting institutional investors restricted by stock price thresholds.

What is Inuvo's IntentKey® AI solution?

The IntentKey® AI solution is a proprietary technology that identifies consumer interests in products and services, not just their identities.

Who commented on the strategic actions of Inuvo?

Richard Howe, the Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented on the strategic actions taken to enhance stock accessibility.

Where can I find more information about Inuvo?

More information about Inuvo can be found on their official website at www.inuvo.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $INUV stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven AdTech solutions, today announced that it was reaffirming its prior guidance that the Company was expecting revenue growth for the second quarter of not less than 25% on a year-over-year basis. The Company also completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, as approved by shareholders at the Annual Meeting held on May 22, 2025.





Inuvo’s purpose in effectuating the reverse stock split is to improve the marketability and liquidity of its stock aiming to attract a broader range of institutional investors and analysts in support of its long-term growth strategy.





Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented, “Following two consecutive record-breaking quarters, we believe this strategic action will make our stock more accessible to institutional investors, many of whom are restricted from purchasing stocks trading below certain thresholds.”







About Inuvo







Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey® AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit



www.inuvo.com



.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties detailed in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Inuvo’s subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, and Inuvo’s other filings with the SEC. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.







Inuvo Company Contact:







Wally Ruiz





Chief Financial Officer





Tel (501) 205-8508





wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.