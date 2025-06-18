Inuvo, Inc. to Present at iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025

Inuvo, Inc. will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Investment Conference on June 24-25, 2025, for investor engagement.

Inuvo, Inc. announced its participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference on June 24-25, 2025. CEO Richard Howe will present on June 24 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25. The conference features companies recommended by investors and includes webcast presentations and individual meetings with management teams. Inuvo, a leader in AI-driven AdTech, is known for its proprietary IntentKey AI solution that targets consumer interest rather than identity. For more details about the conference or to schedule a meeting, interested parties can visit the provided links.

Inuvo, Inc. is participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference, providing a platform to engage with potential investors.

The scheduled presentation by CEO Richard Howe highlights the company's leadership visibility and commitment to investor relations.

Participation in a conference featuring investor-recommended companies can enhance the company's credibility and attract interest from pre-qualified investors.

Inuvo's showcase of its proprietary IntentKey AI solution emphasizes its innovation and positioning as a market leader in the AdTech industry.

Participation in a virtual investment conference may suggest the company is seeking to attract investor interest amid potential challenges in gaining visibility and confidence in a competitive market.

The need for one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors implies a lack of broader investor interest, which could indicate challenges in market perception or investor confidence.

What event is Inuvo participating in?

Inuvo will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference on June 24-25, 2025.

Who will represent Inuvo at the conference?

Richard Howe, the Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, will represent the company at the conference.

When will Inuvo's presentation take place?

Inuvo's presentation is scheduled for June 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I view Inuvo's live presentation?

You can view the live stream of Inuvo's presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3118/52632.

Where can I find more information about the conference?

More information about the conference is available at https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

$INUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $INUV stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV),



a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference being held June 24-25, 2025.





Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 24



at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25



.





To view the live stream, please visit



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3118/52632







iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2. For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inuvo, visit https://www.iaccessalpha.com.







About Inuvo







Inuvo



, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit



www.inuvo.com



.







Inuvo Company Contact:







Wally Ruiz





Chief Financial Officer





Tel (501) 205-8397









wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com







