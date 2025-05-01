Inuvo, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025

Inuvo, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 9, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $INUV stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV),



a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, will host a conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Conference Call Details:







Date: Friday, May 9, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738





International Dial-in Number: 1- 646-307-1865





Conference ID: 11109974





Webcast Link:



HERE







A telephone replay will be available through Friday, May 23, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1- 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1- 412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 11109974 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.







About Inuvo







Inuvo



®



, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit



www.inuvo.com



.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inuvo’s quarter-end financial close process and preparation of financial statements for the quarter that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 as filed on February 27, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.







Inuvo Company Contact:







Wally Ruiz





Chief Financial Officer





Tel (501) 205-8397









wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com







