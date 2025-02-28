Inuvo, Inc. Announces Retirement of Charles D. Morgan from Board of Directors, Appoints Rob Buchner as Successor

Inuvo announces Charles D. Morgan's retirement from its Board, appointing Rob Buchner as his successor.

Inuvo, Inc. announced the retirement of Charles D. Morgan from its Board of Directors, effective February 27, 2025. Morgan, who has been a board member since 2009, expressed pride in Inuvo's potential in generative AI technology. Rob Buchner was appointed as his replacement, bringing significant experience from his previous roles as CEO and CMO at leading marketing agencies. Inuvo's Chairman and CEO, Richard Howe, praised Morgan for his leadership and welcomed Buchner to the Board, highlighting his expertise in business growth. Inuvo is known for its IntentKey AI solution, which focuses on consumer interest rather than demographics.

Charles D. Morgan's retirement from the Board of Directors allows for a fresh perspective and potential for innovation within the leadership team.

Rob Buchner's appointment to the Board brings significant experience in data-driven marketing and business growth, which could enhance Inuvo's strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

Statements from leadership highlight confidence in Inuvo's generative AI technology, indicating strong potential for its market impact and future growth.

Charles D. Morgan, a long-time board member and significant investor, has retired, which may signal instability or a shift in leadership dynamics.

The press release emphasizes the need for investors to review cautionary statements and risks, indicating potential volatility or uncertainty in the company's future performance.

Forward-looking statements are included with strong caution about the inherent risks and uncertainties, which may contribute to investor apprehension regarding the company's outlook.

Who has retired from Inuvo's Board of Directors?

Charles D. Morgan has retired from the Board of Directors effective February 27, 2025.

Who was appointed to the Board after Charles D. Morgan?

Rob Buchner was appointed as a Class III Director to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Morgan.

What is Inuvo's focus in the AI sector?

Inuvo specializes in artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, particularly its IntentKey AI technology.

What notable companies has Rob Buchner worked for?

Rob Buchner has held leadership roles at Campbell Mithun and Fallon Worldwide, focusing on data-driven marketing.

What comment did Charles D. Morgan make about Inuvo's technology?

He stated that Inuvo's generative AI technology can revolutionize modern marketing, similar to Acxiom’s impact.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 28, 2025



Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV),



a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that Charles D. Morgan has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective February 27, 2025. Mr. Morgan joined the Board in 2009 and has remained a significant investor in the Company. Concurrently with Mr. Morgan’s retirement, Rob Buchner was appointed, effective February 27



th



, as a Class III Director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Morgan's departure.





Richard Howe, Chairman and CEO of Inuvo, stated, “Charles is a visionary leader who has shaped numerous successful companies, including industry giants like Acxiom and more recently, First Orion. His wisdom, vast experience, and sharp decision-making have been instrumental in building Inuvo into the company it is today. I want to express my profound appreciation for his service and leadership.”





Mr. Morgan commented, "Inuvo's generative AI technology has the potential to revolutionize modern marketing, much like Acxiom's consumer data did. It's been a privilege to contribute to this evolution in audience discovery and targeting. Rich and the team have created something truly groundbreaking, and I'm excited to watch them continue to succeed."





Mr. Howe added, "We are pleased to welcome Rob to our board. Rob's impressive leadership experience at prominent agencies, including Campbell Mithun and Fallon Worldwide, where he was CEO and CMO, makes him a valuable addition to our Board. His expertise in founding and managing companies, as well as his track-record in business growth and transformation, will be a strong asset to Inuvo."





Mr. Buchner remarked, "My interactions with Inuvo's board and executives over the past six months have been incredibly exciting. Their talented team, innovative AI, and disruptive potential make this a truly compelling opportunity. I'm honored to be a part of Inuvo's future and eager to contribute to its growth."





Mr. Buchner is currently Chief Marketing Officer at Covet™, a fintech leveraging AI for personal asset management. Previously, he was CEO of Campbell Mithun (Interpublic Group), where he restructured the agency around data-driven marketing. Prior to that, Mr. Buchner was CMO of Fallon Worldwide, where he led business growth, adding $80 million in net recurring revenue. He also played a key role in developing Fallon’s digital and entertainment practices, earning acclaim for Amazon Theater and BMW Films. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.







About Inuvo







Inuvo



, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit



www.inuvo.com



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 as filed on February 27, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third-party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.







Inuvo Company Contact:







Wally Ruiz





Chief Financial Officer







wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com









Investor Relations :







David Waldman / Natalya Rudman





Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020







inuv@crescendo-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.