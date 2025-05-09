$INUV Earnings Results: $INUV Reports Quarterly Earnings

$INUV ($INUV) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $26,710,000, beating estimates of $24,157,680 by $2,552,320.
$INUV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $INUV stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 317,857 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,462
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 169,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,568
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 134,497 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,938
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 69,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,919
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 68,135 shares (-1.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,187
- UBS GROUP AG removed 63,928 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,323
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 54,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,196
