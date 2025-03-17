$INTZ stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTZ stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,558,744 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INTZ:
$INTZ Insider Trading Activity
$INTZ insiders have traded $INTZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIMBERLY PINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229
- ANTHONY SCOTT (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229
$INTZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $INTZ stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 100,052 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,659
- SCIENTECH RESEARCH LLC added 57,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,147
- UBS GROUP AG added 26,521 shares (+2382.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,552
- UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 25,850 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,488
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 22,119 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,015
- MORGAN STANLEY added 20,000 shares (+2611.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,500
- PROMETHIUM ADVISORS,LLC added 15,592 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,945
