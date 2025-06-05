$INTZ stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTZ stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,490,582 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INTZ:
$INTZ Insider Trading Activity
$INTZ insiders have traded $INTZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIMBERLY PINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229
- ANTHONY SCOTT (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229
$INTZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $INTZ stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 111,185 shares (+972.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,527
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 69,028 shares (+100.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,311
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 60,789 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,083
- SCIENTECH RESEARCH LLC removed 57,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,522
- STATE STREET CORP added 49,965 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,960
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 39,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,798
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 33,644 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,681
