INTZ Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Up Y/Y on Cybersecurity Demand

Intrusion Inc. INTZ incurred a fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 36 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.80 a year ago. The narrower net loss was attributable to lower operating and interest expenses. However, the bottom line was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Quarterly revenues totaled $1.7 million, up 22.7% year over year and 11% on a sequential basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $2 million. The sequential upside was fueled by recent customer acquisitions, including a U.S. Department of Defense contract for Intrusion Shield technology and consulting services.



Further, it augmented its product line with Intrusion Shield Sentinel, a next-generation cybersecurity solution designed for large-scale network environments and Intrusion Shield Command Hub, a cutting-edge AI-powered cybersecurity solution aimed at improving threat detection and response, during the quarter. In addition, the company signed a total of 20 new logos in 2024, highlighting the growing demand for its cybersecurity solutions.

Intrusion Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intrusion Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intrusion Inc. Quote

In response to the results, INTZ’s shares declined 9.2%, and the trading session closed at $1.08 on Feb. 27. Shares of the company have lost 71.1% in the past year against the Zacks Computer-Networking industry's growth of 46.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Details

The gross profit margin was 75%, lower than the 79% reported in the prior-year quarter due to varying product mixes across quarters.



Total operating expenses for the period were $3.2 million, down 8.8% from the previous year quarter.



Operating loss was $1.9 million, narrowing 20% year over year due to lower operating expenses.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2024, INTZ had total cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 million compared with $1.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

INTZ’s Zacks Rank

INTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Pure Storage PSTG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.



In the past year, PSTG shares have gained 31%.



Western Digital Corporation WDC reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. The company incurred a loss of 75 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Shares of WDC declined 12.1% in the past year.



Quantum Corporation QMCO reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP loss of 81 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 70 cents. The company incurred a loss of $1.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Shares of QMCO soared 38.9% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.