Intuit's TurboTax & AI Push: Can DIY Tax Trends Fuel Future Growth?

Intuit Inc. INTU, the financial software leader behind TurboTax, continues to benefit from a steady rise in do-it-yourself tax filing, which is expanding the addressable market for its consumer offerings. TurboTax provides both DIY and assisted solutions, allowing users to file taxes independently or with expert guidance, catering to a wide spectrum of taxpayer needs.

The company is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence with human expertise to enhance the filing experience. In January 2026, Intuit opened a flagship TurboTax store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, highlighting its vision of combining agentic AI-driven capabilities with real-time expert support to deliver a seamless, done-for-you tax preparation experience for individuals and small businesses.

Operationally, momentum remains strong. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, TurboTax revenues grew 12% year over year to $581 million, driven by higher adoption of assisted tax services and consumer financial offerings. The platform reduced average filing time by 12%, with more than half of users completing their returns in under an hour.

The company covers 90% of the most common tax documents, driven by expanded data integration. The average tax refund on Intuit’s tax platform is $105 billion per year. Intuit also offers consumers TurboTax Live for expert review before filing returns to avail maximum refunds. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, 41% of TurboTax revenues were TurboTax Live.

Intuit’s tax business remains highly seasonal, with revenues peaking between November and April, typically boosting second and third-quarter performance.

Other Fintechs’ Performance

H&R Block HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services. The company provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other products and services associated with income tax return preparation in the United States, Canada and Australia. H&R Block's DIY tax services include preparation of federal and state income tax returns, advice and tax-related news, access to tax tips, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Block XYZ, via Cash App Taxes, offers a completely free, mobile-first platform for filing federal and state tax returns. It uses a simple guided interface to collect details and e-file returns, supporting salaried users and freelancers. With features like refund guarantees and audit support, it’s best suited for straightforward tax situations.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have declined 11.4% over the past month, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 4.85X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.49X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward by a cent to $23.15 over the past month. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues calls for 14.9% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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