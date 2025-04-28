Intuit's Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $157 billion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) provides financial management, compliance, and marketing products and services in the United States. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. INTU is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Thursday, May 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect INTU to report a profit of $9.63 per share, up 11.6% from a profit of $8.63 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is notable. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $2.07, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 63%, thanks to robust revenue growth across its segments.

For the current year, analysts expect INTU to report EPS of $14.14, up 21.8% from $11.61 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, analysts expect its earnings to surge 13.9% year-over-year to $16.11 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, INTU shares dropped marginally, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.4% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 5.5% returns over the same time frame.

INTU stock advanced more than 1% in pre-market trading after HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold” with an unchanged price target of $699 on Apr. 23.

The consensus opinion on INTU stock is strongly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 29 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” three recommend a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $716.78 indicates a robust 14.8% upside potential from current price levels.

