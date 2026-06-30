Intuit's AI Push: Can It Unlock the Next Growth Phase?

Intuit Inc. INTU is advancing its transformation into an AI-driven expert platform by combining proprietary financial data, domain-specific AI and human expertise across TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and the Intuit Enterprise Suite. The company's AI strategy is expanding higher-value assisted services, automating workflows, improving decision-making and driving deeper monetization across its ecosystem. This momentum fueled strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with business verticals, assisted tax, the money portfolio and the mid-market business each growing more than 30%, prompting Intuit to raise its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue and non-GAAP guidance.

AI is enhancing TurboTax Live by supporting human tax experts and expanding assisted tax services. Management estimates assisted tax represents a $37 billion opportunity, covering nearly 88% of TurboTax's total addressable market.

The company's AI-powered ecosystem is also improving monetization. Customers using both TurboTax and Credit Karma generate roughly 30% higher average revenue per user (ARPU) than TurboTax-only users. More than 35% of TurboTax customers adopted fast-money offerings, while tax filers starting in Credit Karma are expected to grow 54%.

Meanwhile, QuickBooks is evolving into a financial "control tower" for businesses. The AI-native platform is gaining traction in the nearly $90 billion mid-market opportunity, with QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite Online Ecosystem revenues growing about 38% in the third quarter of 2026.

With AI embedded across its core platforms, Intuit is creating multiple avenues for growth through higher-value services, greater cross-selling and increased automation. Continued execution of this strategy should support durable revenue growth and reinforce its competitive advantage.

Other Fintechs’ Performance

Paychex PAYX is rapidly integrating AI across its HR and payroll platforms, using generative and agentic AI to automate workflows and enhance decision-making. It has introduced AI assistants for conversational support, along with AI-powered analytics for real-time insights and forecasting. The company is also leveraging AI in recruiting and payroll to improve efficiency, accuracy and compliance.

Oracle Corp. ORCL is a U.S.-based technology company offering cloud infrastructure, databases, enterprise software and ERP solutions such as NetSuite. Oracle is integrating generative AI across its cloud applications, including finance, planning, sales, operations and reporting tools, to improve automation and productivity.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have declined 24.7% over the past month, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 3.08X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 5.91X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward by a cent to $23.86 over the past week. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 18.4% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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