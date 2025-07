(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), Thursday said that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Vessel Sealer Curved for use with the company's multiport da Vinci robotic surgical systems.

Vessel Sealer Curved is an electrosurgical instrument designed to seal, cut, grasp, and dissect tissue.

