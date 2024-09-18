Intuitive Surgical's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $154,180 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $348,579.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $455.0 to $480.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $455.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $20.2 $18.7 $19.5 $455.00 $128.7K 160 104 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $21.0 $20.1 $20.11 $480.00 $98.5K 266 203 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $21.2 $20.2 $20.3 $480.00 $58.8K 266 71 ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $21.3 $20.3 $20.3 $480.00 $42.6K 266 70 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $21.4 $20.2 $20.4 $480.00 $32.6K 266 49

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 132,527, the price of ISRG is down by -0.52%, reaching $480.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $527.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $560. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $494.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.