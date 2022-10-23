Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) five-year earnings growth trails the notable shareholder returns

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shareholders have enjoyed a 75% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 39% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Intuitive Surgical investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Intuitive Surgical achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.8% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 56.03.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 23% in the twelve months, Intuitive Surgical shareholders did even worse, losing 36%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on Intuitive Surgical you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

