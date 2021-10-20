Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) Ion System Backed by Clinical Study

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG recently released preliminary data from the Prospective, Multi-Center Evaluation of the Clinical Utility (PRECIsE) study — a post-market, multi-center clinical trial of its Ion endoluminal system carried out on 69 subjects. The preliminary results, reported at the American College of Chest Physicians conference, of the subjects with up to 14-month follow up for applicable subjects are a subset of the study’s total of 365 patients, who were enrolled across six medical centers in March 2019.

PRECIsE is the first multi-center study of the Ion system’s shape-sensing, robotic-assisted technology.

For investors’ note, investigators used the Ion system to sample nodules having diameters of 10-30mm with Ion’s flexible articulating catheter. The catheter, along with the PlanPoint mapping software, enables users to access the peripheral portions of the lungs where many nodules are generally found.

The latest favorable study results are expected to aid Intuitive Surgical solidify its foothold in the global diagnostic procedures, especially lung biopsies.

Significance of the Study Results

Per the study results, utilizing the Ion system for pulmonary nodule biopsy resulted in an impressive diagnostic yield for both smaller and larger nodules. This reflects the possibility that tissue samples obtained during the procedure might provide information required to make a diagnosis. Among the initial results of the ongoing study, the Ion system also showed a solid safety profile as well as encouraging sensitivity for malignancy from samples obtained from nodule biopsy.

Per management, the favorable initial study results indicate that the technology might help to gain safe access to the suitable portions of the lung to biopsy small nodules, thereby highlighting that minimally-invasive technologies can help generate better patient outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global robotic biopsy devices market was valued at $302.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $703.7 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Factors like rising incidence of cancer and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest positive study outcome is expected to significantly boost Intuitive Surgical’s business on a global scale.

Recent Development

Intuitive Surgical recently released its third-quarter 2021 earnings results, where it reported robust top and bottom lines. The company also recorded solid growth in its worldwide da Vinci procedures as well as shipments of da Vinci Surgical Systems.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 38.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.2% growth and the S&P 500’s 32.3% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Intuitive Surgical carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other similarly-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, DexCom, Inc. DXCM and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST.

Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.9%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DexCom’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.3%. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.

West Pharmaceutical’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 27.3%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.