Intuitive Surgical (XTRA:IUI1) Price Target Increased by 16.09% to 385.98

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical (XTRA:IUI1) has been revised to 385.98 / share. This is an increase of 16.09% from the prior estimate of 332.49 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 300.04 to a high of 444.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.02% from the latest reported closing price of 301.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IUI1 is 0.53%, a decrease of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 342,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,973K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,701K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 7.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,938K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,931K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,443K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,343K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,300K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,766K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,211K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.