Intuitive Surgical vs Boston Scientific: Which Stock Is the Better Buy Post Q1?

Both Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Boston Scientific BSX delivered solid first-quarter 2026 results, but the quality and trajectory of growth diverged meaningfully.

ISRG reported revenues of $2.77 billion, up 23% year over year, with EPS of $2.50, reflecting strong operating leverage and continued procedure growth. BSX generated revenues of $5.20 billion, up 11.6%, with EPS of $0.80, supported by steady performance across its key franchises. While Intuitive Surgical’s sales and EPS exceeded estimates by 6.2% and 20.2%, respectively, Boston Scientific’s revenues were in line with expectations and EPS beat estimates by 0.4%.

ISRG stock has risen 6.1% since release, while BSX has improved 1.3%. Looking ahead, Intuitive Surgical appears well-positioned for sustained high-teens growth, whereas Boston Scientific faces a more moderate outlook amid emerging headwinds.

Price Performance

So far this year, Intuitive Surgical has declined 15.5% compared with Boston Scientific’s plunge of 31.1%. While the broader Medical sector was down 6.6%, the S&P 500 Index gained 4.4% in the same period.

YTD Price Chart ISRG vs BSX



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Case for ISRG

Intuitive Surgical’s first-quarter performance underscores the strength of its procedure-driven model and innovation-led growth strategy. Total procedures grew 17%, including 16% growth in da Vinci and 39% growth in Ion, reflecting broad-based adoption globally. Revenue growth of 23% outpaced procedure growth, driven by higher system placements, increased utilization of the da Vinci 5 platform, and pricing benefits tied to innovation.

The company’s recurring revenue base remains a key earnings driver, with instruments and accessories accounting for 86% of total revenues, reinforcing visibility and margin expansion. Margin performance was robust, with operating margin reaching 39%, highlighting strong cost leverage.

ISRG raised its full-year procedure growth outlook to 13.5-15.5%, signaling confidence in continued demand and platform adoption. Growth is expected to be driven by general surgery expansion in the United States, international penetration, and continued rollout of advanced capabilities, such as Force Feedback and AI-enabled tools. While challenges persist in China and Japan, ISRG’s expanding installed base and innovation pipeline position it for sustained top-line and earnings momentum through 2026.

ISRG’s Consensus Estimate Movement



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Case for BSX

Boston Scientific delivered a solid quarter, with organic revenue increase of 9.4% and EPS growth of 6%, supported by strength in cardiovascular, electrophysiology (EP), and neuromodulation businesses. This growth was driven by products such as FARAPULSE, WATCHMAN, and interventional cardiology therapies, highlighting the company’s diversified portfolio.

However, the outlook has moderated. Management lowered full-year organic growth guidance to 6.5-8% and expects EPS growth of 9-11%, citing unanticipated headwinds and shifting demand patterns. Key challenges include slowing WATCHMAN procedure growth due to changing clinical practices and hospital capacity constraints, increased competition in EP and underperformance in the Urology segment.

Margin pressures from tariffs, product mix, and supply-chain investments are expected to weigh on profitability. While BSX maintains confidence in its long-term growth strategy, near-term execution appears more complex, with the second quarter expected to be the most challenging period of the year.

BSX’s Consensus Estimate Movement



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Valuation Comparison

ISRG trades at a premium, but this valuation is supported by sustained double-digit growth, expanding global adoption, and a long runway in minimally invasive surgery. Its performance demonstrates resilience despite external pressures, such as tariffs. The company currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 46.11, well above the industry average of 26.62, and carries a Value Score of D.

ISRG’s P/E F12M Chart



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BSX offers a more balanced risk profile, with dependable earnings growth and margin expansion driven by operational discipline. Its upside potential appears comparatively constrained, given its mature and diversified business mix. The company currently trades at P/E F12M ratio of 18.3, above the industry average of 17.44. BSX carries a Value Score of C.

BSX’s P/E F12M Chart



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Conclusion

Both Intuitive Surgical and Boston Scientific remain high-quality MedTech players with strong market positions and innovation pipelines. ISRG’s superior growth profile, innovation-led revenue expansion, and raised 2026 outlook provide greater visibility into sustained earnings momentum. In contrast, BSX’s lowered guidance and emerging operational headwinds suggest a more cautious near-term trajectory. With ISRG delivering stronger upside surprises and demonstrating clearer acceleration, it stands out as the better investment choice at present. BSX, on the other hand, appears more appropriately positioned as a hold.

While Intuitive Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Boston Scientific has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.