Intuitive Surgical upgraded to Buy at Erste on ‘excellent market position’

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

As previously reported, Erste Group analyst Hans Engel upgraded Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Buy from Hold. Sales and profits will increase at double-digit percentage growth rates in 2024 and 2025, which is “significantly higher than that of the global healthcare sector,” the analyst tells investors. In addition, the operating margin is also significantly higher than that of its competitors as a result of the company’s “excellent market position,” the analyst added.

