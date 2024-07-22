Intuitive Surgical Unusual Options Activity For July 22

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $115,235 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $168,148.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $500.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 745.2 with a total volume of 1,653.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.1 $2.85 $3.1 $500.00 $60.3K 3.1K 325 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $39.2 $37.0 $37.0 $450.00 $37.0K 125 1 ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $48.5 $42.6 $45.34 $420.00 $36.2K 333 0 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $23.0 $23.0 $23.0 $475.00 $34.5K 92 2 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.1 $13.5 $13.5 $460.00 $33.7K 10 65

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuitive Surgical, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 372,946, the price of ISRG is up by 2.56%, reaching $466.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $470.8.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $495. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $490. An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $469. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $425. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $475.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Surgical options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.