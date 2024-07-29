Intuitive Surgical Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $720,459, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $113,930.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $500.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.1 $18.9 $18.9 $415.00 $474.2K 206 254 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.2 $10.9 $10.9 $380.00 $66.4K 155 61 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.2 $9.4 $10.2 $410.00 $60.1K 106 0 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $83.8 $78.8 $81.08 $440.00 $40.5K 130 5 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.9 $3.4 $3.8 $445.00 $38.0K 53 303

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuitive Surgical, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Surgical Currently trading with a volume of 652,422, the ISRG's price is up by 0.49%, now at $443.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days. Expert Opinions on Intuitive Surgical

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $498.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $520. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $495. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $512. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $495. An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $469.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

