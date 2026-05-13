Intuitive Surgical Trades Near 2-Year Low: Is $600 Within Reach?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG is currently trading at a technically important juncture. After reaching an all-time high of $616 in January 2025, the stock has repeatedly retreated toward the $430 level, the lower end of a trading range that has held since late July 2024. Most recently, ISRG revisited this support zone on May 11, 2026, raising an important question for investors: Can the stock rebound toward the $600 level once again?

The stock’s recent weakness has been notable. ISRG has plunged 23.7% year to date, underperforming the broader medical instruments industry decline of 20.1%. Yet operationally, the robotic-surgery leader continues to execute well, delivering strong procedure growth, rising adoption of its next-generation da Vinci 5 platform, and expanding international penetration. The disconnection between business fundamentals and the share price suggests that sentiment and valuation compression — rather than deteriorating execution — are causing the decline.

ISRG stock has underperformed its closest peers, Medtronic MDT and Stryker SYK, so far this year. Over the same period, shares of Medtronic lost 20%, while Stryker declined 16.2%.



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From a technical perspective, repeated tests of the $430 range low without a breakdown often indicate strong institutional support for the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of A, suggesting improving earnings trends and positive trading momentum. However, its Value Score of D reflects a still-premium valuation, which remains a key consideration. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Drivers That Could Push ISRG Toward $600

da Vinci 5 Upgrade Cycle Gaining Momentum: The biggest growth catalyst for Intuitive Surgical remains the da Vinci 5 platform, which is seeing stronger-than-expected adoption globally. In the first quarter of 2026, the company placed 232 da Vinci 5 systems, while utilization continued to exceed the prior-generation Xi system. Higher throughput and surgeon productivity are driving customer upgrades and expanding procedural volumes.

Management highlighted that da Vinci 5 systems are generating increased clinical throughput and supporting higher after-hours surgical activity, reinforcing the platform’s long-term value proposition. Force-feedback capabilities, AI-driven digital tools and telepresence features could deepen customer stickiness over time.

Strong Procedure Growth Supports Recurring Revenues: Procedure growth remains the cornerstone of Intuitive Surgical’s business model. In first-quarter 2026, total procedures increased 17%, led by 16% growth in da Vinci procedures and 39% growth in Ion procedures. Revenues climbed 23% to $2.77 billion, while recurring revenues represented 86% of total revenues, highlighting the resilience of Intuitive Surgical’s installed-base model.

The company also raised its 2026 da Vinci procedure growth guidance to 13.5-15.5%, reflecting confidence in continued momentum.

International Expansion and New Procedure Categories: Outside the United States, procedure growth remains strong despite some regional challenges. In the first quarter, international da Vinci procedures grew 19%, with strength in India, Korea, the United Kingdom and Taiwan. Procedures outside the United States now represent approximately 38% of total da Vinci volume, compared with 25% a decade ago.

Newer opportunities — including cardiac surgery, appendectomy, hernia repair and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) — could significantly expand Intuitive’s addressable market. The company estimates a 160,000-procedure opportunity in cardiac robotics alone for da Vinci 5.

Estimate Revision Trend for ISRG

Estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings have moved up 15.2% to $10.40 per share over the past year, while the same for 2027 earnings has improved 11.3% to $11.71. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Valuation Looks More Reasonable

Although ISRG still trades at a premium, valuation has become more attractive after the selloff. The stock’s forward 12-month P/E is 39.71, below its five-year median of 70.28, though still above the industry average of 23.53.

This suggests that while ISRG is not inexpensive, investors are paying less for growth than they have historically. Currently, Medtronic and Stryker trade at 14.63X and 22.16X, respectively.

P/E F12M of ISRG vs MDT & SYK



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Challenges That Could Delay a Rebound

Despite strong fundamentals, risks remain. Competition is intensifying, particularly in China, where domestic robotic surgery players are competing aggressively on price and benefiting from policy preferences for local suppliers. Management also cited lower tender activity and reimbursement-related pressures in the market.

Hospital budget pressures in Japan and parts of Europe, tariff impacts and lower bariatric procedures due to GLP-1 adoption may weigh on near-term growth. Margins also face pressure from higher costs and the mix shift toward newer platforms like da Vinci 5 and Ion.

Competition from robotic surgery peers is also increasing as large medtech players seek a foothold in minimally invasive surgery. However, Intuitive retains a formidable moat through its installed base, surgeon training ecosystem and decades of clinical evidence.

Conclusion

ISRG appears fundamentally stronger than its stock performance suggests. The company continues to benefit from robust procedure growth, accelerating adoption of its da Vinci 5 platform, international expansion, and a growing ecosystem of digital and AI-enabled surgical tools.

While valuation remains moderately elevated and competitive pressures persist, the stock’s return to a two-year trading range low near $430 may provide a favorable risk-reward setup. If operational momentum continues and support holds, a move back toward the $600 level cannot be ruled out.

For investors, ISRG appears attractive at current levels, particularly for those with a long-term horizon seeking exposure to the expanding robotic-surgery market.

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Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.