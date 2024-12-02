Is Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops, manufactures, and markets medical instruments. The company is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. With a market cap of $193 billion, Intuitive’s operations span 70+ countries in the Americas, Indo-Pacific and the EMEA region.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," and Intuitive fits this bill perfectly. Given its dominance in the minimally invasive care space, its valuation above this mark is not surprising. Every 13.8 seconds a surgeon starts a procedure using the company’s da Vinci system. Intuitive has over 9,500 da Vinci systems placed across the globe and it works closely with its customers to help achieve better outcomes & experiences at affordable prices.

Intuitive recently touched its all-time high of $552 on Nov. 22 and is currently trading 1.8% below that peak. ISRG stock has surged 11.3% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 8.7% gains during the same time frame.

When compared on a longer-term basis, ISRG’s performance looks even more impressive as the stock has soared 60.7% on a YTD basis and over 74.4% in the past 52-week period, outpacing DOWI’s 19.2% gains in 2024 and 26.8% returns over the past year.

To confirm the bullish trend, Intuitive is trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-May, with minor fluctuations. It has consistently traded above its 200-day moving average over the past year.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock prices surged over 10% in the trading session after the release of its impressive Q3 earnings on Oct. 17. The company has continued to observe increasing growth in the demand for its da Vinci systems. Its da Vinci procedures have grown approximately 18% compared to the year-ago quarter and the company placed 379 such systems during the quarter up from 312 placed in the year-ago quarter, bringing the total installed base to 9,539 systems.

This led to a staggering 16.9% year-over-year growth in total revenues to more than $2 billion, which surpassed analysts’ topline expectations by a notable 1.2%. Moreover, the company reported a massive 26% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $1.84, exceeding the consensus estimates by an impressive 25.8%.

Intuitive has also outperformed its peer the Cooper Companies, Inc.’s (COO) 10.4% gains on a YTD basis and 26% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 26 analysts covering the ISRG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” The mean price target of $547.88 represents a modest 1.1% premium to current price levels.

