Intuitive Surgical Stock: Is ISRG Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) comes with a market cap of $204.14 billion and specializes in the medical instruments and supplies industry. The company develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products that empower physicians and healthcare providers to improve the quality and accessibility of minimally invasive care.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and Intuitive fits into the category, showcasing its scale, influence, and market presence within the medical equipment industry. As a dominant player in robotic surgery, it holds a strong competitive moat due to high switching costs and continuous innovation. With rising global adoption of robotic-assisted procedures, ISRG is well-positioned for long-term growth.

Active Investor:

In spite of the company’s innovative offerings, it has fallen 8% since hitting a 52-week high of $616 on January 23. However, the stock has surged 4.7% over the past three months, compared to Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares’ (VHT) marginal increase over the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, ISRG shares have surged 17.3% over the past six months and 42.5% over the past 52 weeks. By contrast, VHT has declined 5.3% over the past six months and has surged 1.2% over the past year.

Despite some recent fluctuations, ISRG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-May 2024 and over its 200-day moving average since the past year.

Intuitive Surgical’s strong performance over the past year stems from its leadership in robotic surgery with the da Vinci system, a robust recurring revenue model driven by disposable instruments and service contracts, and relentless innovation in minimally invasive surgical technology.

On Jan. 15, the company’s stock surged 7.7% following its preliminary Q4 earnings release. ISRG announced a 25% increase in its preliminary revenue, which amounted to $2.41 billion. Moreover, its EPS came in at $1.93, surpassing the Wall Street EPS estimates by 36.9%.

Meanwhile, in the competitive medical devices industry, ISRG’s rival, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), has also shown robust growth, surging 22.3% over the past six months and 18.2% over the past 52 days.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain strongly bullish on ISRG’s prospects. The stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 27 analysts covering it. The mean target of $642.40 suggests a potential upside of 13.3% from the current market prices.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.