Intuitive Surgical Sees 4% Rise In Q4 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) expects fourth quarter 2020 revenue of about $1.33 billion, an increase of 4% from the prior year's $1.28 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.23 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter 2020 worldwide da Vinci procedures increased about 6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting continued disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company shipped 326 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 336 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company expects 2020 revenue of about $4.36 billion, a decrease of 3% compared with $4.48 billion in 2019. Analysts expect annual revenues of $4.27 billion.

Full year 2020 worldwide da Vinci procedures increased about 1% compared with 2019.

The company shipped 936 da Vinci Surgical Systems in 2020, compared with 1,119 systems in 2019.

