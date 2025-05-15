Markets
ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Promotes President Dave Rosa As CEO

May 15, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), a biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the promotion of President Dave Rosa as Chief Executive Officer, effective from July 1.

CEO Gary Guthart will become Executive Chair. The current Board Chair, Craig Barrat will become the Lead Independent Director.

Guthart will assist Rosa with a smooth transition and continue with Intuitive as a senior advisor.

The company says, Dave's appointment as CEO follows the Board's strategic succession planning, recognizing his key role in shaping strategy, advancing the product pipeline, and global expansion.

Dave Rosa has been with the company since 1996.

In the pre-market trading, Intuitive Surgical is 2.81% down at $550.02 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ISRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.