Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $561 from $535 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to $561 from $535 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The MedTech tape has been up 3.2% since earnings season kicked off on October 15, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Following the U.S. election, BTIG believes devices, an area that generally gets bipartisan support, should be in a stronger relative position within the healthcare landscape under various scenarios.

