Intuitive Surgical Poised for Growth in 2026 on da Vinci 5 Momentum

Intuitive Surgical ISRG continues to strengthen its leadership in robotic-assisted surgery, supported by robust procedure growth, expanding global adoption and a steady rollout of next-generation platforms. The company delivered strong financial performance in 2025, with revenue rising 21% to $10.1 billion and procedures increasing 19% year over year.

The company’s momentum reflects accelerating adoption of its da Vinci robotic systems and growing utilization of newer platforms such as Ion and single-port (SP). With more than 3.1 million patients treated in 2025 and over 20 million procedures performed since inception, Intuitive Surgical remains a dominant force in robotic surgery.

This expanding clinical footprint, combined with innovation across hardware, software and digital tools, positions Intuitive Surgical well for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

Factors Likely to Support ISRG’s Growth in 2026

Strong Procedure Growth Across Platforms: Procedure growth remains the core driver of Intuitive Surgical’s revenue model, as recurring revenue from instruments, accessories and services rises with system utilization. In 2025, da Vinci procedures grew about 18%, while the Ion lung biopsy platform posted an impressive 51% procedure increase.

Growth has been broad-based geographically. International da Vinci procedures increased 23% and now account for roughly 35% of global procedures, reflecting expanding adoption outside the United States.

Such global expansion, particularly in Europe and Asia, should continue driving procedure volumes and recurring revenue streams through 2026.

Momentum From the da Vinci 5 Platform: The launch of the next-generation da Vinci 5 system represents a major catalyst for Intuitive Surgical. Customer interest has been strong as hospitals upgrade existing systems to benefit from enhanced surgeon autonomy, improved visualization and force feedback capabilities.

Importantly, da Vinci 5 systems are demonstrating higher utilization than previous generations, supporting greater case throughput for hospitals.

The platform also integrates digital capabilities such as simulation, telecollaboration and performance analytics through the “My Intuitive+” ecosystem. These tools help surgeons improve outcomes and drive adoption of robotic-assisted surgery.

Expansion of the Surgical Ecosystem: Beyond da Vinci systems, Intuitive Surgical continues to build a broader surgical ecosystem. The company’s SP platform recorded procedure growth of about 87% in 2025, supported by expanding clinical indications and international adoption.

The Ion system is gaining traction in lung cancer diagnostics, with more than 325,000 procedures performed since its launch and a global installed base approaching 1,000 systems.

These additional platforms expand Intuitive Surgical’s addressable market and diversify growth opportunities across multiple surgical specialties.

Estimate Revision Trend for ISRG

Estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings have moved up 7.4% to $10.06 per share over the past year, while the same for 2027 earnings has improved 5.6% to $11.41. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ISRG’s Price Performance and Valuation

ISRG’s strong operational performance has translated into consistent earnings growth, with pro forma EPS increasing more than 20% for the third consecutive year in 2025. ISRG stock has declined 1.6% in the past year, outperforming its closest peers, Medtronic MDT and Stryker SYK. Over the same period, shares of Medtronic have declined 3.6% while Stryker lost 1.8%.

1-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the company typically trades at a premium valuation relative to many medical device peers, that premium reflects its dominant market position, recurring revenue model and high operating margins of around 37%.

ISRG trades at a premium to the industry’s current valuation and remains well above its peers. ISRG’s shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 47.08X, significantly higher than the industry average of 26.18X. Currently, Medtronic and Stryker trade at 14.89X and 23.55X, respectively.

P/E F12M of ISRG vs MDT & SYK



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Challenges to Watch

Despite strong momentum, the company faces several near-term challenges. Tariffs and supply chain pressures have weighed modestly on margins, while government budget constraints in certain markets, such as Japan and the U.K., may slow system placements.

Additionally, competition from emerging robotic surgery platforms and evolving reimbursement environments could create localized headwinds.

Medtronic continues to invest in robotic-assisted surgery, but its platforms remain at an earlier stage in their adoption cycle relative to ISRG’s mature installed base. Stryker maintains strength in orthopedics and robotics, yet its exposure to soft-tissue multi-specialty procedures is more limited compared with ISRG’s strong position in the segment.

Medtronic faces challenges in scaling utilization and building a comparable ecosystem, while Stryker benefits from strong orthopedic demand but lacks ISRG’s global density in soft-tissue procedures.

Over the medium term, all three remain credible competitors, yet ISRG’s scale, clinical evidence and recurring revenue mix continue to set it apart.

Conclusion

Intuitive Surgical has entered 2026 with strong operating momentum driven by accelerating procedure volumes, expanding global adoption and the successful rollout of the da Vinci 5 platform. The company’s growing ecosystem, spanning robotic systems, digital tools and recurring revenue streams, supports a long runway for growth in robotic-assisted surgery.

Although macro pressures and competition remain potential risks, Intuitive Surgical’s technological leadership and installed base advantages position it well for sustained expansion.

Given these favorable growth drivers, ISRG appears well-positioned and currently looks like a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing robotic surgery market.

Intuitive Surgical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

