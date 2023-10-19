Intuitive Surgical misses sales estimates, shares slump

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Surgical robots maker Intuitive Surgical ISRG.O missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales on Thursday, sending its shares down nearly 8% after the bell.

Healthcare companies have had to allay investor concerns in the past few months about the impact on their products from the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday signaled a hit to sales of devices used to perform abdomen surgeries such as bariatric as obese patients make a switch to the drugs.

Intuitive Surgical, which makers surgical robots called da Vinci, reported third-quarter sales of $1.74 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $1.77 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company has been a market leader in manufacturing surgical robots that helps surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.46 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.41, according LSEG data.

Shares of the California-based company were trading at $250 after the bell.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

