Intuitive Surgical misses sales estimates on easing bariatric surgery demand

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical ISRG.O missed analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday as the company faced easing demand for its robots used for bariatric surgeries amid the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs.

Shares of the da Vinci surgical robots maker tumbled nearly 8% to $250 in trading after the bell.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N had signaled a hit to sales of devices used to perform such as bariatric as obese patients make a switch to the weight-loss drugs.

The warnings come as several healthcare companies have had to allay investor concerns in the past few months about the impact on their products from the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy.

Bariatric surgeries, which represent 4% to 5% of the total global procedures, grew at modestly lower rate in third quarter compared to second quarter, said Jamie Samath, CFO of Intuitive, adding it will continue to gain market share in the surgical segment.

Intuitive Surgical, which focuses on robots that helps surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures, said third-quarter sales rose 19% to $1.74 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $1.77 billion, according to LSEG data.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.46 per share, compared to estimates of $1.41.

