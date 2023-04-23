Intuitive Surgical (LON:0R29) Price Target Increased by 9.44% to 309.68

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical (LON:0R29) has been revised to 309.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.44% from the prior estimate of 282.96 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 268.53 to a high of 365.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.59% from the latest reported closing price of 298.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R29 is 0.54%, an increase of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 343,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,875K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,527K shares, representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R29 by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,745K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R29 by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,629K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,331K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R29 by 34.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,169K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R29 by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,597K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R29 by 26.22% over the last quarter.

