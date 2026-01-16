Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share, indicating an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $0 million, representing no change year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intuitive Surgical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems)' to come in at $2.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $403.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Systems' reaching $660.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States' of $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Systems Revenue- United States' will reach $374.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States' to reach $480.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should come in at $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' will reach 503 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 493 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' at 11,122 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,902 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States' should arrive at 202 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 209 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total System Units Placed - United States' will likely reach 305 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 284 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, ISRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

