Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.02 billion, increasing 15.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intuitive Surgical metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems)' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should arrive at $332.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Systems' stands at $418.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' to reach 318. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 312 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' of 9,500. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,285.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total System Units Placed - United States' will likely reach 166. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 159.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Service' should come in at $225.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $205.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Product' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $961.30 million.

Analysts expect 'Cost of revenue- Service' to come in at $98.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cost of revenue- Product' at $538.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $489.50 million.



Over the past month, Intuitive Surgical shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ISRG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

