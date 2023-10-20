Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Procedures Robust

Intuitive Surgical ISRG reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 3.5%. The bottom line improved 22.7% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.16, up 28.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Revenue Details

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company reported revenues of $1.74 billion, up 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s recorded number. Growth in the da Vinci procedure volume contributed to the improvement, which was partially offset by decline in systems revenue. On a constant currency (cc) basis, revenues were up 12% year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

Segmental Details

Instruments & Accessories

Revenues from this segment totaled $1.07 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 23%. This can be attributed to the da Vinci procedure’s 19% volume growth. The sales growth reflects an improvement in the da Vinci procedure volume and higher pricing.

Systems

This segment’s revenues totaled $379 million, down 11% year over year. Intuitive Surgical shipped 312 da Vinci Surgical Systems compared with 305 in the prior-year quarter. The company placed 159 systems in the United States compared with 175 in the year-ago period.

Outside the country, ISRG placed 153 systems compared with 130 in the prior-year quarter. Of these, 60 were in Europe, 32 in Japan and 10 in China.

Services

Revenues from this segment amounted to $292.9 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit was $1.2 billion, up 10.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin was 68.8%, down 100 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $452 million, up 3.6% year over year. The figure was 7.8% lower than our estimates of $490.4 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $249.4 million, up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed our estimates of $250.9 million by 0.6%.

Adjusted operating income totaled $623.7 million, up 12.5% year over year. The figure was higher than our estimates of $617 million. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin was 35.8%, up 20 bps sequentially.

Financial Position

Intuitive Surgical exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $7.52 billion compared with $7.13 billion in the previous quarter.

Total assets increased to $14.7 billion from $13.9 billion in the prior quarter.

Wrapping Up

ISRG ended the third quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. The top line, however, improved year over year. Revenues were primarily driven continued growth in the company’s da Vinci procedure volume. Intuitive Surgical has also been raising the pricing of procedures to fight inflationary pressure that also aided sales growth.

The company’s da Vinci system placement was also higher year-over-year, which should continue to boost procedure volume growth. However, a higher proportion of system placements under operating-lease arrangements hurt system sales. Although these arrangements for da Vinci systems are hurting upfront payments, they should lead to higher recurring revenues as customers pay over the course of the contract.

Meanwhile, the absence of any significant disruptions from COVID-19 during the third quarter seems promising, which may accelerate procedure growth going forward.

Although gross margin contracted, operating margin improved during the third quarter (as anticipated). The declining trend in operating expenses is likely to continue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Despite better-than-expected earnings, shares of Intuitive Surgical declined more than 8% during after-hours trading on Oct 19, likely led by lower-than-expected revenues. However, the company’s shares have risen 3.1% year to date against the industry’s 11.7% decline. The S&P 500 Index has gained 13.8% during the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Alcon ALC, McKesson MCK and Edwards Lifesciences EW.

Alcon has an estimated growth rate of 22.8% for 2023. ALC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.03%. Alcon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alcon’s shares have lost 24.3% year to date against the industry’s 10.7% growth.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for fiscal 2024. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 8.10%.

McKesson’s shares have risen 11.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

Edwards Lifesciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8%. EW’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 1.62%.

Edwards Lifesciences’ shares have rallied 16.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.