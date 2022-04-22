Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share by 5.6%. The bottom line, however, declined 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.00, compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.17 per share.

Revenue Details

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company reported revenues of $1.49 billion, which climbed 15.1% from the prior-year quarter. Growth in da Vinci procedure volume and system placements contributed to the improvement. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.

Segment Details

Instruments & Accessories



Revenues at the segment totaled $810.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 15%. This can be attributed to a 19% da Vinci procedure volume growth. This was partially offset by stocking orders related to the company’s Extended Use Instruments program in the prior-year quarter.



Systems



In the reported quarter, System revenues surged 16% year over year to $428.1 million. The company shipped 311 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the quarter, compared to 298 systems in the prior-year quarter.

Services



Services revenues were $249.3 million, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Outside the United States, revenues totaled $522.9 million, up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Outside the United States, Intuitive Surgical placed 125 systems in the first quarter compared with 108 in the prior-year quarter. Of these, 78 were in Europe, 19 in Japan and nine in China.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter was $1.04 billion, up 11.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the quarter was 69.8%, down 200 basis points (bps).



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $391.1 million, up 19.9% from the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $210.5 million, up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted operating income totaled $533.2 million, up 1.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin in the quarter was 27.4%, down 490 bps.

Financial Position

The company exited the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $8.40 billion, compared with $8.62 billion in the previous quarter.



Total assets were $13.68 billion, compared with $13.56 billion sequentially.

Wrapping Up

Intuitive Surgical ended the first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company displayed strong segmental performance in the quarter under review. It witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the first quarter. Overall international sales improved in the first quarter.



Per management, the COVID-19 resurgence impacted the company’s procedure volume in the first quarter. Despite this challenging environment, Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review.



However, the contraction in both gross and operating margins is disappointing. Also, intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.

