Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intuitive Surgical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems)' at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Services' will reach $318.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Systems' will likely reach $389.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' reaching 283. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 312.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' should come in at 8,775. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,779 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total System Units Placed - United States' will reach 110. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 141.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Service' stands at $216.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $193 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Product' will reach $1.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $920 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Cost of sales- Services' to reach $95.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cost of sales- Products' of $533.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $493 million.



Over the past month, shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, ISRG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

