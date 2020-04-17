Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 by 5.9%. Adjusted EPS also improved 3.1% year over year.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company reported revenues of $1.09 billion, which improved 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. The figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion.



Segment Details



Instruments & Accessories



Revenues at the segment came in at $617.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 11.8% owing to 10% growth in da Vinci procedure volume.



Systems



In the reported quarter, System revenues improved 14.5% year over year to $283.3 million. Notably, the company shipped 237 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the quarter, up 1% from the prior-year quarter.



Services



Services revenues came in at $198.7 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Outside the United States, revenues totaled $317.9 million, up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Outside the United States, Intuitive Surgical placed 55 systems in the first quarter compared with 81 in the prior-year quarter. Of these, 25 were in Europe, 10 in Japan and nine in China.



Margins



Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter was $765.9 million, up 10.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the quarter was 67.1%, down 170 basis points (bps).



Adjusted operating income totaled $384.3 million, up 6.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin in the quarter was 25.7%, down 20 bps.



Outlook



Per the preliminary announcement, the company has withdrawn full-year 2020 outlook and procedure guidance on account of the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and the timing of global recovery and economic normalization. As a result, the company cannot provide the future impact on its operations and financial performance during this time.



Wrapping Up



Intuitive Surgical ended the first quarter on a solid note. The company witnessed increase in procedures and systems placements along with higher service and operating lease revenues. This, in turn, contributed to the revenue growth in the quarter under review. The flagship da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in the quarter, which drove the core Instrument & Accessories arm. Overall international sales improved in the quarter.



In February, Intuitive Surgical acquired Orpheus Medical Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, which will enable the former to expand and enhance its integrated informatics platform.



Meanwhile, the company witnessed contraction in gross and operating margins in the quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.



