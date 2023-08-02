Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Price Target Increased by 16.89% to 375.31

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been revised to 375.31 / share. This is an increase of 16.89% from the prior estimate of 321.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 318.15 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from the latest reported closing price of 324.40 / share.

There are 2575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.55%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 336,149K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,424K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,875K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 12.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,850K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,176K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,471K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,436K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,264K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

