Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is one of 1024 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ISRG has returned about 56.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.3% on average. This means that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS). The stock is up 45.5% year-to-date.

For Atossa Genetics Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 86 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.2% so far this year, so ISRG is performing better in this area. Atossa Genetics Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Atossa Genetics Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

