Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) a "Buy" Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Medical instrument provider Intuitive Surgical is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. The maker of the popular da Vinci Surgical System, Intuitive Surgical is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The established health care company has surpassed the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. With the broader healthcare sector showing strength lately, is ISRG stock a buy?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG is expected to post a profit of $1.53/share, which would reflect solid growth of 7.8% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 12.2% to $1.97 billion.

The medical giant has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 6.8%. Still, our proprietary Zacks Earnings Expected Surprise Prediction (ESP) model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

