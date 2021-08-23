Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISRG) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 75.8x Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Intuitive Surgical's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:ISRG Price Based on Past Earnings August 23rd 2021 free report on Intuitive Surgical

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Intuitive Surgical's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 41% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 91% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.9% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Intuitive Surgical is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Intuitive Surgical's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Intuitive Surgical with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

