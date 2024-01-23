Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $606.2 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $324.9 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $573.6 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.93 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $606.2 Mln. vs. $324.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

