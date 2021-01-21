Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $365.2 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $357.7 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $433.8 million or $3.58 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.33 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $433.8 Mln. vs. $417.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.58 vs. $3.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.12 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

